Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.96). Approximately 635,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 451,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Amaroq Minerals from GBX 125 to GBX 110 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The company has a market capitalization of £320.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.60 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.85.

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals.

