Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.2%

WPM opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

