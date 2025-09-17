Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Nebius Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NBIS opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

