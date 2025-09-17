Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,136,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,397,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

