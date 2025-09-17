Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $7,713,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $211.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.35.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

