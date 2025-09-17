U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

