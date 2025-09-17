Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $153,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the sale, the director owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $247.73 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.76 and a 12 month high of $250.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

