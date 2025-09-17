Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

