Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 747 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 15.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $29,596,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $30,338,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 15.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

