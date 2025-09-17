Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.13 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

