TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.5% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $500,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.33.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

