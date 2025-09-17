Swedbank AB Purchases 16,140 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 950,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,031 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 119.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 189,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 65.33%.The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

