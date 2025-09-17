Swedbank AB Decreases Holdings in Workhorse Group, Inc. $WKHS

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,939 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Workhorse Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $2.31. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 760.65% and a negative return on equity of 210.72%. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

