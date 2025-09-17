Strs Ohio Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $169,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,067,210.91. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,599,763.65. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,828 shares of company stock worth $5,248,928. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

