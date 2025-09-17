SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $18,529,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $339.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $235.30 and a 1-year high of $340.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.