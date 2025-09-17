Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $16.26 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

