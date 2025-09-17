PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PRAA. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PRA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PRA Group Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $287.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

