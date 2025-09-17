Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

