Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

