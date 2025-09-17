Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7,043.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,833 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.12.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

