Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after buying an additional 551,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.