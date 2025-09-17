Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $272.07 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $280.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

