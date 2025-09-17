Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after buying an additional 833,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,174,000 after acquiring an additional 778,433 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after acquiring an additional 774,664 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

