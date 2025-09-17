Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after buying an additional 639,799 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE CTVA opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

