NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.