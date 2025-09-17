NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

