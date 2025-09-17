Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE NOC opened at $579.19 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $600.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.78.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.85.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

