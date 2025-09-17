Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $26.78 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 30,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 197,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 25,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average of $208.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

