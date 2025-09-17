NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $266,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 29.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,100. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,275,811.56. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,871 shares of company stock valued at $22,604,086. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $213.35 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.05 and a 12-month high of $232.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.