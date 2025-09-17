NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 7,641 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $125.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INGR

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.