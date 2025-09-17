NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 439 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE stock opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.00 and its 200 day moving average is $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

