NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. $ADT

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 131,410 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 456,839 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ADT by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,642,263 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 538,939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ADT by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,356 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ADT by 2,170.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 370,477 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 354,157 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADT. Zacks Research upgraded ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

