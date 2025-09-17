NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 89,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Shopify by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

SHOP stock opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.54. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.69.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

