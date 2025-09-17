NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.1%

LRCX opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

