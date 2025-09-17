NBC Securities Inc. Has $784,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4%

IBKR opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $6,227,208.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 577,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,015,021.08. This represents a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,154 shares of company stock valued at $42,299,977 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

