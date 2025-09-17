NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,191 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

