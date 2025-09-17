NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,953 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,269 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after purchasing an additional 425,597 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8,703.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 332,105 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of SNY opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

