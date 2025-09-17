Michael S. Ryan Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Michael S. Ryan Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

NVDA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

