Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,832,000 after buying an additional 1,028,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,529,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after purchasing an additional 236,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,322,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 294,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,108,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of MARA opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 6.35.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,327.66. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $420,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,810,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,229,008.72. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,463. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

