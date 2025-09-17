LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.67.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $336.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.47 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

