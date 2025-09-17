Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Acquires 6,048 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 197,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 25,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 10,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

