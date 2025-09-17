Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Holdings Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 111.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Labcorp by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Labcorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Labcorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $274.17 on Wednesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $283.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,192. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Labcorp

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.