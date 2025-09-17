Inspire Investing LLC Sells 931 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 87.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 59.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 74.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Kemper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Kemper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. The trade was a 9.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $148,110.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. This represents a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

