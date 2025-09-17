Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 3,034 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

