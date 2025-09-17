Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,597,586.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Hess Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:HESM opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.26%.

About Hess Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

