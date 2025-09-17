HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

