Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1197 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

