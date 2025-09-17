Gradient Investments LLC Invests $122,000 in Ford Motor Company $F

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.