Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.