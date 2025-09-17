Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum
In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7%
MPC opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.66.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.
Marathon Petroleum Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
